‘The Goldbergs’ Actor Jackson Odell’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Goldbergs actor Jackson Odell’s cause of death was revealed this weekend, two months after his death. He died of an accidental drug overdose.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled that the 20-year-old Odell died from “acute heroin and cocaine toxicity,” reports E! News. The coroner ruled his death accidental.

Odell died suddenly on June 8 in the San Fernando Valley. He had a history of heroin addiction and was living in a sober home at the time of his death. Police quickly ruled out foul play.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell,” the actor’s family said in a statement. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

Odell began acting on television at age 12 and landed his first major role in a film in 2011’s Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer. He went on to appear in two episodes of Modern Family, an episode of iCarly and had a quick cameo in a 2013 Arrested Development episode. But Odell was best known for his role as Ari Caldwell in eight episodes of ABC’s The Goldbergs.

He made his final appearance in an indie movie called Shooting in Vain, which was released just days after his death.

Odell was also a musician, and wrote the soundtrack for Forever My Girl, which was released in January. He also wrote a song for the upcoming film Redemption starring James Caan.

In one of his last interviews, Odell said he landed the job of composing songs for Forever My Girl through his friendship with the film’s director Bethany Ashton Wolf.

“I’m friends with Bethany and her son,” he said during a red carpet event. “And I would just be hanging out in her back yard, playing music. And she approached me one day and said ‘hey Jackson, I’ve got this screenplay to this film — it’s a country music film — and it’s got some music in it that I think you could be a good writer for.’”

Odell also published videos on YouTube, tracking his progress as a musician. He started the channel when he was 13, and shared an old home movie of himself playing Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire” at a piano recital when he was 6 years old.

“Writing from a place of truth is a really big deal for me – whether it’s about relationships, or whether it’s about redemption or catharsis or whatever it is – it’s not really about the subject, as it is about the progress and the experience, and the process that someone goes through without love,” Odell said of songwriting during the Forever My Girl premiere.