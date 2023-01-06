Jackée Harry Says She 'Wasn't Nice' to Major TV Show Creator in Hollywood

There's a saying in show business to treat everyone well, as you never know who will be in a position to help you later. Apparently, Jackée Harry didn't get that memo early in her career. The Sister, Sister alum recently sat down for a chat with recent Emmy award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph to discuss their careers and putting their egos to the side for the greater good of their work. Ralph made history as only the second Black actress to take home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary. It came over three decades after Harry won the same award for her work in 227. Harry was one of the first to celebrate Ralph's accomplishment. "Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience," Harry wrote on Twitter. "For 35 years I've been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight…and it's come full circle! #Emmys." But Harry admits that she didn't always have the best attitude, and it came back to bite her.

During the recent Of The ESSENCE cover, Harry and Ralph spoke about their shared experiences in Hollywood, and their rise to the top. Ralph recalled her mentor, Tony-winning actress Virginia Capers, telling her once, "'Be as kind as you can, for as long as you can, to as many people as you can because the same a**'— and she said it—'you kick today, you may have to kiss tomorrow.' That has just been so good for me because how many times has the young person that has brought me coffee turned out to be the producer in the next five to 10 years?" She then told Harry the story of Girlfriends creator Mara Brock Akil being the coffee runner during her time on Moesha. Now, Akil is one of the biggest content creators in the business. Harry says she missed the memo.

"I wasn't talked off the cliff. You know who used to bring me my scripts for 227 to my door and deliver them? Kenya Barris," Harris told her. Barris created the ABC comedy black-ish, which ran for six seasons. "I wasn't nice to him. See, look at me now. I ain't lying, and he reminded me of it. He said, 'Do you remember?' And wait—ego—I don't remember, but it was the '80s baby!"

Harry starred in 227 for five seasons from 1985 to 1990 as Sandra. The series starred Marla Gibbs as Mary Jenkins, a city resident gossip and housewife who keeps herself entertained with the business of her neighbors.