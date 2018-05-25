Jack Osbourne Reportedly Caught With Kayti Edwards, Julie Andrews’ Granddaughter

Lisa Stelly hit husband Jack Osbourne with divorce papers back on May 18, and a new source from In Touch is giving some insight as to why the couple split after six years of marriage.

The magazine reported on Thursday that the son of legendary rockstar Ozzy Osbourne was allegedly caught cheating on Stelly with Kayti Edwards, granddaughter of actress Julie Andrews.

The two were photographed together outside of a Los Angeles hotel on April 11.

"It was the Courtyard by Marriott," a source told the tabloid. "Jack seemed nervous and was looking around a lot.

Osbourne's rep denied the claim, while Edwards' rep opted for no comment.

The couple have three children together — Pearl, 6, Andy, 2, and Minnie — the last of whom was born back in February. Osbourne posted a happy photo of the couple with Minnie at the time to announce her birth.

"Hey everyone meet Minnie! She's the newest member of my girls only squad. (Andy stole the "i" from inch)," Osbourne wrote, including a number of hashtags such as "girls rule," "players curse," "happy daddy" and "hatchling."

Osbourne's parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne split back in May 2016 after she had discovered the Black Sabbath frontman was involved in multiple affairs. The two reconciled months later and renewed their vows in Las Vegas on Mother's Day 2017.

"For me, this was actually our real wedding day," Ozzy said in an interview with Hello! Magazine. "This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."

"I made a huge mistake," he continued. "Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife."

The two conducted an interview with Rolling Stone in September 2017, where the two went into detail about Ozzy's affairs.

"You take the good with the bad," he explained. "When I was a crazy f—er, I'm lucky she didn't walk out. Now I'm coming on five years clean and sober, and I've realized what a f—ing idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more. ... When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that s—. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f—ing idiot I've been."

He stated in the story he was very much still in love with Sharon.

"There's no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with," he said. "You make a mistake and you learn by it. She's made a few mistakes, and so have I. Sometimes, I've looked at my wife and I've just been angry as f—, and vice versa. Other times, I go, 'F—, I love you.'"