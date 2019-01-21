Why Ireland Baldwin Says Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Are ‘Perfect for Each Other’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been enjoying wedded bliss for the better part of several months, and according to one of their family members, that’s due to the fact that the two are on the exact same page.

Baldwin’s cousin, Ireland Baldwin, spoke to PEOPLE at the opening of On The Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, sharing that she thinks the newlyweds complement each other in just the right way.

“They’re perfect for each other because they’re like the same person,” Ireland said. “They’re both really sweet. They complement each other. They’re both every loving of each other.”

“They’re going through the same struggles, I feel like, and they are just helping each other out,” she added. “As life goes, we all go.”

Along with Ireland, Hailey also has her parents’ full support when it comes to her marriage, with the model telling The Cut last year that she knows her parents would have stopped her if they thought she was making the wrong decision.

“I said to them, ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right? And they didn’t,” Hailey said. “I think they love him more than me!”

The 22-year-old added that she isn’t the only one in her family to get married young.

“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too,” she explained. “I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right.”

Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, recently shared her approval of the union when she posted a selfie with Hailey in which the model happily kissed her mother-in-law on the cheek.

“What a gift!” Mallette wrote along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Bieber and Hailey are reportedly planning to soon celebrate their marriage in extravagant fashion, as the duo is preparing for a large ceremony with friends and family.

TMZ reports that the couple decided to hold the event the West Coast because of the weather, and that the ceremony will be a religious affair, as their first wedding took place at a New York City courthouse in relative secrecy.

PEOPLE reported that Bieber and Hailey planning on having the bash in January but is now moving the event back slightly.

“They’ve been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better,” a source close to Bieber said. “They’re still figuring it out.”

“They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love,” the insider added. “There’s no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones.”

