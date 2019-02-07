‘Intervention’ Alum and Pro Boxer Rocky Lockridge Dead at 60

Rocky Lockridge, a former professional boxer and alum of the reality TV series Intervention, has died at the age of 60.

According to TMZ, Lockridge passed away on Thursday morning from complications of a stroke he previously suffered.

The legendary boxer later became addicted to crack cocaine, which led to his appearance on the A&E reality series, wherein he broke down and cried heavily. The scene went viral and has since become a widely circulated Internet meme.

RIP Rocky Lockridge

Lockridge’s passing was announced by his son, Ricky Lockridge, who shared the news in a statement posted to Twitter.

“It is with great pain but a whole [heart] that I tell you family and friends that my father Ricky Lockridge aka Rocky Lockridgehas passed away,” he wrote. “All he wanted was to be in the comfort of his home with friends/ family. God has called him to walk through the gates of heaven.”

"It is with great pain but a whole ❤️ that I tell you family and friends that my father Ricky Lockridge aka Rocky Lockridge 🥊 has passed away. All he wanted was to be in the comfort of his home with friends/ family. God has called him to walk through the gates of heaven 🕊 🕊"

Many fans of the boxer have taken to social media to express their sympathy over his passing, with many sharing memorial messages in his honor.

“Sorry to learn of Rocky Lockridge’s death,” said ESPN boxing colomnist Nigel Collins. “I covered quite a few of his fights, including his final significant victory, a 10-round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Harold Knight on Apr. 2, 1988. Rocky pro record: 44-9 with 36 KOs.

NJBHOF president Henry Hascup just informed me that Rocky Lockridge died this morning. Lockridge turned 60 last month. The former super featherweight champion was one of Main Events' top fighters during the 1980s.

“I’ve always said Rocky Lockridge is a very underrated fighter, both for his skill level and his accomplishments,” someone else commented. “R.I.P champ.”

“2 days ago we had the honor to visit and pray with a true life warrior and an eternal champion in the sport of boxing, Mr. Ricky “Rocky” Lockridge. I was informed a short time ago that The Champ has now passed into spiritual essence,” another fan wrote. “Rest In Eternal Power Rocky Lockridge!”

At this time, no funeral or memorial arrangements for Lockridge have been announced.