Influencer Rachel Hollis Mourns Death of Ex Dave Hollis at Age 47

Social media influencer and author Rachel Hollis is in mourning after the death of her ex-husband, former Disney distribution executive Dave Hollis. The executive died on Saturday night at his home near Austin, Texas. He was 47.

"We are devastated," Hollis, 40, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them. Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable." She included a broken heart emoji alongside the statement.

Dave died after he was recently hospitalized for "some heart issues," a spokesperson for his family told the Los Angeles Times on Monday. The exact cause of death has not been determined yet. Hollis and Dave had four children together. They separated in June 2020 after 16 years of marriage.

"We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work and have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple," Hollis wrote in June 2020 when announcing their separation. "We remain dear friends as we raise our family as co-parents and run our company as partners. We are choosing joy – even though, I'll be honest, the last month has been one of the most awful of our lives. I want to be strong and bold and optimistic for you now, but every ounce of my energy is reserved in being those things for my children."

Dave was a beloved executive in Hollywood, where he oversaw Disney's theatrical distribution between 2011 and 2018, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The studio had an incredible streak of success during that period, with the relaunch of the Star Wars film franchise in 2015 to the box office smash hits Frozen, Black Panther, and the Avengers movies. In 2016, Disney became the first studio to break the $7 billion mark globally in a single year.

In 2018, Dave stunned Hollywood by leaving Disney to relocate to Texas with Hollis and his family. He oversaw Hollis' company and published his first self-help book, Get Out of Your Own Way, in 2020. His sequel, Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For, covered his divorce. He also hosted the podcast Rise Together and wrote the children's book Here's To Your Dreams. Dave founded the Dave Hollis Giving Fund to support children in foster care and homeless teens.

Hollis is the author of the self-help books Girl, Wash Your Face; Girl, Stop Apologizing; and Didn't See That Coming. She became a social media star in 2015 when she posted photos celebrating her stretch marks. She hosts The Rachel Hollis Podcast and has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.