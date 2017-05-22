Imagine Dragons Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell At Billboard Music Awards

Tonight at the Billboard Music Awards, popular rock band Imagine Dragons paid tribute to fallen singer Chris Cornell.

The tribute was sincere but very brief, as a picture of Cornell displayed on the screen while the band spoke about the influence his music had on them.

From the stage, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds said, “Chris and Vicky Cornell’s foundation helped children around the world. Even though Chris is gone his legacy endures.”

He continued, “We send our respect as well as our love to Chris’s family at this time. Please join us in a moment of silence to remember Chris Cornell.”

The other day the band tweeted, “Rest In Peace Chris. you inspired us as well as millions of artists around the world.”

#BBMAs: Artists pay tribute to the late Chris Cornell with a moment of silence pic.twitter.com/nS34LmuHV5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 22, 2017

Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday night. He had just finished playing a concert with Soundgarden in Detroit.

His wife said she spoke to him not long before and claimed that he did not give her any indication that he was depressed or suicidal.

A medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide.

