Ice Cube Talks His Love for One of 'Best Inventions in the Last 20 Years' (Exclusive)

Ice Cube is doing something special for his fans. The hip-hop artist and actor is hosting a social media contest on his Instagram page where one lucky winner and a friend will win a virtual iced coffee date with Ice Cube himself. But why is Ice Cube going to drink iced coffee with fans? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ice Cube details the contest he is taking part in with Green Mountian Coffee Roasters alongside his love for the Keurig machine.

"Oh man, it's great. I mean, it has all the great ingredients that you need," Ice Cube exclusively told PopCulture. "A great Keurig machine — I think one of the best inventions in the last 20 years is the Keurig machine. Brewing coffee is so easy and the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, what they brew over ice, like the K-Cup pods is incredible. So, I've been using these forever, my wife brought in vanilla caramel, she hit it over some ice and I've been hooked ever since."

From Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, fans have a chance to win the iced coffee date by posting a picture with their Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' ice coffee on Instagram while "chilling" on the front porch, tagging a friend and Green Mountian Coffee Roasters Instagram name (@greenmountiancoffee). Fans also have to use the hashtag "IceCubeSummerFridays" to officially enter the contest. This is all to promote the Brew Over Ice coffee, the official drink of Summer Fridays. The giveaway will take place on Ice Cube's Instagram page on Aug. 5 at 12 p.m. ET, and fans also have a chance to win an exclusive Brew Over Ice kit.

"It's been cool to connect and hook up with the people at Keurig and do the official Summer Fridays, you know what I'm saying? So, like I said, you got the Keurig, you got Green Mountain Coffee Roasters coffee, all right. You got Ice Cube, you got Fridays and you got the summer. So, all you got to do is add a little brew over ice and you in there."

Ice Cube also explained why he loves iced coffee. "I got to get up with my coffee and drinking hot coffee in the summer, sometimes just didn't make sense," he said. So, when my wife brought in the Keurig machine with the vanilla cream ice coffee, it was just perfect every time. That's what's great about it is it's perfect every time, so you don't have to hit and miss, or just trying to pour regular coffee over ice is going to be nasty. These K-Cup pods with these right here, everything's concentrated good flavor. That's great."