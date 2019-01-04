‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Reaches Child Support Agreement With Ex Wife Melissa Meeks

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks has reached a child support agreement with his ex wife Melissa Meeks, according to new court documents.

The Blast reports that Meeks has been ordered to pay Melissa $1,000 a month in child support. He will also retain 30 percent visitation rights with their children, while Melissa will keep the other 70 percent.

In addition, Meeks will also have to pay $12,000 in legal fees to attorney Lisa Bloom, but he will reportedly be allowed to keep the cars he purchased while with Melissa and she will keep the home.

Technically a judge has not yet signed off on the agreement, but the couple did submit the final judgment package this week and are just awaiting a ruling which will mark the complete end of their marriage.

Meeks and Melissa split more than a year ago, with the model beginning a new relationship with British heiress Chloe Green. In a previous interview, Melissa stated that she found out along with the rest of the word that Meeks and Green were together when pictures of them getting close emerged online.

“I had no indication he was looking for another relationship,” Melissa said during an October 2017 interview, as reported by Hollywood Life. “People who are married, you go through your ups and downs, I thought it was a new chapter in our lives. We’d have to get over the hump and it would be fine.”

“He was an amazing husband,” she went on to say. “Honestly, when I think about it, I still get emotional. It’s still very raw. We had a really good life together.”

At the time, she stated that she still loved him and hoped that they could reconcile, but expressed concerns they likely would not. “I wish I still had my husband to go home to,” Melissa stated. “But I don’t believe there is any hope.”

While Melissa was clearly and understandably distraught over the direction their relationship had gone, she still praised Meeks for his dedication to their children. “He still sees the kids,” she explained, per Hollywood Life. “They’re still very involved with each other. That’s still positive for the children.”

Prior to that interview, when Meek’s alleged infidelity was first reported, Melissa spoke out and said that she felt like she “was in shock.”

“I didn’t know what to think. I was hoping it wasn’t true. It wasn’t an easy pill to swallow. This is not anything I expected…I felt hurt. I felt betrayed. I believed in him, I believed in us,” she went on to say. “I truly though this would have a happy ending. It didn’t have a happy ending for me.”

At this time, neither Meeks nor Melissa appear to have publicly commented on the details of the custody agreement.