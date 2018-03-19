10 Hollywood Co-Stars Who Notoriously Hated Each Other

Television stars are just like us in many ways: they go to McDonald’s, have to file their taxes and many times, they absolutely hate their co-workers.

You’d think co-stars that play best friends week after week would have a good relationship, but some even hate their scene partners. From the ones you knew about, to ones you’d never guess, scroll through to see some of the biggest co-stars who did not get along on set.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

A feud breaking the hearts of millions of Sex And The City fans.

Rumors swirled for years about a feud between the co-stars, but when talks of a third film for the franchise came to an end, Cattrall was credited with saying no to the project. Cattrall later revealed that Parker “could have been nice” while filming took place.

Burt Reynolds and Kathleen Turner

When asked by Andy Cohen to name the most overrated actor of the ’70s and ’80s, Burt Reynolds named his former co-star Kathleen Turner. The pay worked together on the 1988 movie Switching Channels, which Reynolds later revealed he did not particularly enjoy.

“The picture wasn’t good,” he explained. “And I didn’t get along with her.”

Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore

Grant revealed in an interview that his Music & Lyrics co-star Drew Barrymore “hated” him.

“We were just very different human beings,” he said. “She was very LA and I was a grumpy Londoner. The funny thing is, although it was fractionally tense on the set of that film, I think the chemistry is rather good between us. Sometimes tension makes a good crackle.”

Annalynne McCord and Shenae Grimes

McCord told Wendy Williams that she and her former 90210 co-star butted heads throughout the series’ run.

“Shenae and I… we were at each other’s throats for five years and the day before we wrapped, Shenae calls me and was like, ‘Hey… I can’t believe it’s over.’ I’m like, ‘Bitch?!” McCord, however said the pair became friends and she attended Grimes’ wedding in 2013.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Can you believe these two hated each other while filming The Notebook?

Gosling and McAdams were not clicking. After a blowout with producers, and Gosling asking for a new actress on the project altogether, things seemingly got better. The couple went on to date for years after the movie’s premiere.

Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey.

While filming Batman Forever, Jones was not a fan of the comedian. After two ran into each other at the same restaurant during filming, “He got up and started shaking,” Carrey explained. “He must’ve been in mid-kill me fantasy or something like that. He was like this [makes grunting noises] and he went to hug me and he said, ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you.’

Faye Dunaway and Roman Polanski

The two reportedly despised each other on the set of Chinatown. It got so bad that, according to the director, “I nearly came to a halt.”

Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling

Doherty was notorious for being hard to work with on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210. Things even came to physical blows between her and Garth at one point, Spelling said. As the creator’s daughter, Spelling later admitted to having Doherty fired from the series.

George Clooney and David O’Russell

The set of Three Kings got so heated between the star and the director that the two even got into a physical fight at one point.

Naya Rivera and Lea Michele

The Glee-co-stars had a notorious feud while filming the musical Fox series. Rivera took to her book to say, “I don’t think Rachel— erm, I mean Lea — didn’t like sharing the spotlight.’