Heather Locklear’s Home Searched by Police While in Treatment Facility

Police carried out a search for a gun at Heather Locklear‘s home Tuesday as she received medical treatment.

Locklear was arrested on Feb. 25 for domestic violence and battery on a police officer. During the incident, she apparently told officers, “If you ever come back to my house I will shoot you,” according to TMZ. That threat was enough for a search warrant.

Locklear has a handgun registered in her name. The weapon was bought in 1985.

Officers conducted a search for several hours, but did not find that handgun for any other weapons. Authorities are reportedly “re-grouping” to determine how to further pursue the investigation.

The Melrose Place actress is said to be receiving medical treatment in the wake of the arrest. She was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the arrest, but it unclear if her treatment is alcohol-related.

Sources close to Locklear have said that she was “spiraling out of control” ahead of the incident.

“When the police arrived, Heather was irate,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She was furious her brother got the police involved, and she was in no state to be able to have a normal thinking conversation. She was out of control. She was screaming at the police and went on the attack.

The source continued, “She physically fought the police and they had to handcuff her to control her. There were marks all over her boyfriend’s face, so they had no choice but to take her into custody. They said she seemed unstable and they wanted to take her for a psychological evaluation.”

Those same sources also claimed that friends wanted Locklear to receive treatment for her alcohol and drug abuse, which they described as “out of control.”

“Her friends and family are telling her it is time to go back to rehab,” the source added. “She needs it badly. It’s sad she lets things get this out of control before she gets help.”

Locklear or her representatives have not yet commented on the weapons search.