Harry Styles Groped on Stage by Overzealous Fan

THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY FUCKEN LIFE pic.twitter.com/4742aSFX8q — la bruja del 71 (@wanderessla) October 22, 2017

A fan at Harry Styles‘ Hollywood Bowl show on Saturday night got a little too handsy with the former One Direction singer. The overzealous fan appeared to touch Styles’ crotch in a video posted on Twitter.

A Twitter user who got a front-row seat to the show posted a video of Styles interacting with the crowd. In the video, Styles didn’t let the fan disrupt his performance, as he kept singing. He even went back to the fans at the other side of the stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Near the end of performing ‘Kiwi’, like usual, Harry went to the very front of the stage to get the crowd extra excited. He got down onto his knees and was shaking his arms to the music with his eyes closed,” a witness told Yahoo News U.K.

Up Next: Watch: Harry Styles Gets Incredibly Awkward When Asked About Taylor Swift

The witness continued, “A fan then reached out and touched his crotch. He very quickly got up and appeared to also shove their hand a little bit to remove them faster. You can tell it freaked him out a little because as he continued performing, he avoided the section that fan was standing in.”

“THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY F—EN LIFE,” a fan wrote. A couple of hours later, she realized that another fan crossed a line.

“Yikes I didn’t even realize someone grabbed Harry’s crotch in my video,” she wrote. “Like we all have the chance to honestly but I would never bc that’s so disrespectful.”

Like we all have the chance to honestly but I would never bc that’s so disrespectful — la bruja del 71 (@wanderessla) October 22, 2017

Another fan retweeted the video, adding, “WTF!!! When your favorite artist is close to you, this does not justify you touching him in this way,” alongside the hashtag, “Respect Harry.”

WTF!!! When your favorite artist is close to you, this does not justify you touching him in this way. #RespectHarry pic.twitter.com/0PdUGR6nN2 — ً (@___VXXIIS) October 22, 2017

Other Styles fans were disturbed by the video, even calling it “sexual assault.” They started using the hashtag, “respect Harry.”

More: Tom Jones Reveals Own Sexual Harassment While Addressing Issues in Music Industry

I’m in tears. Harry has created such a safe space for everyone, and this is how he’s repaid? Sexual assault? I just… 😭😠 #RespectHarry — BeWithMeSoHappily (@Happily_Larry_) October 22, 2017

It’s sad that we still have to do these trends cause people still can’t respect Harry. Call this what it is. Sexual assault #RespectHarry — nocontrolprojec (@NoControlProjec) October 22, 2017



The 23-year-old Styles, a member of One Direction, is on tour to promote his self-titled solo album. His tour continues this week with dates in Europe.