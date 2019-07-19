Harrison Ford Suffers Injuries on Set of 'Indiana Jones 5'

✖

Harrison Ford has reportedly suffered an injury on the set of Indiana Jones 5. Ford sustained an injury to his shoulder during rehearsal for a fight scene, but the extent of the injury is not known, according to Deadline, It appears that the injury was not severe enough to shut down production on the movie, but director James Mangold will have to shoot around it. Deadline adds that the movie's filming schedule will be reconfigured over the next few weeks, to meet the film's July 29, 2022 release date, while also allowing Ford time to heal.

ComicBook.com reports that Walt Disney Pictures has issued a statement in the wake of news about Ford's injury. "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," the statement read. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene for ‘INDIANA JONES 5’. (Source: https://t.co/IpAFOfQPMH) pic.twitter.com/2CclHYoxej — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 23, 2021

The new Indiana Jones film will co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), as well as Boyd Holbrook (The Predator), Thomas Kretschmann (Westworld), and Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident). Mangold is directing the movie from a script he wrote with brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The Butterworth brothers have helped scribe a number of films over the years, including the Tom Cruise sci-fi epic Edge of Tomorrow.

Mangold is well-known for helming a number of other high-profile films over the years, including Oscar-nominated projects such as Ford v Ferrari and Logan. He also directed Girl, Interrupted (1999), which earned Angelina Jolie her only Academy Award win, for Best Supporting Actress. Mangold also directed the Johnny and June Carter Cash biopic Walk the Line, which garnered a Best Actress Oscar win for Reese Witherspoon.

The new film reunites Mangold and Ford, who previously worked together on the 2020 film adaptation of The Call of the Wild. Mangold was a producer on the film. This is also Mangold's second time working with Holbrook, who was one of the main antagonists in Logan, which Mangold also co-wrote and directed.

At this time, the plot of Indiana Jones 5 is being kept under wraps, as are descriptions of the various roles that have been cast. It is being produced by former Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg, as well as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will also produce, with Indiana Jones creators George Lucas and Philip Kaufman seemingly not involved this time around.