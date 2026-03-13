‘Hamilton’ Actress Unexpectedly Leaving Show to Undergo Surgery

Hamilton Broadway star Jisel Soleil Ayon shocked fans when she announced she’d be ending her run on the award-winning show earlier than originally expected. She took to Instagram in a detailed video to reveal that she has to undergo surgery on her foot amid a random accident at home.

“I’m heartbroken about it but sometimes this is just how things go. I had a good run,” she captioned the video in part.

She added: “Please do not ask me what’s next! Up next is rest for me. If something comes up, you’ll know when you can know.”

In the video, she explained what her initial end date was set to be. “I have some unfortunate news, alright. Some of you have been asking how long I’m going to be Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway. How much longer you have to come see me. And I have an update, but it includes some not so great news. My original date that I hadn’t announced yet is May 10th. So I’m supposed to be done May 10th,” she said before revealing the details on her injury.

“Hold on now. I had an injury, an accidental injury, like a good month and a half ago or so. I was cooking dinner and a knife fell off the counter, and it did cut my foot on the way down. It’s a very tiny cut, but unfortunately, it was in just the right spot. And, I was freaked out for a week and a half because I thought I had injured the tendon, but we thought it was fine and I didn’t need surgery,” she explained. Noting it changed when she received her results from an M.R.I.

“But we finally got an M.R.I. last week, and it turns out that the tendon of my big toe is completely severed. I have been doing the show and moving on it, dancing on it, walking on it completely severed. I have not been in any pain, which lulled me into a false sense of security, I guess. But the M.R.I. does not lie. And I’m going to need the surgery to fix the tendon because it is two and a half centimeters separated. I cannot lift my toe at all. And that’s not good,” she continued.

A tendon is defined as a flexible but inelastic cord of strong fibrous collagen tissue attaching a muscle to a bone. She says she cannot delay surgery.

“So I’m gonna have surgery to fix that. Now, the surgery cannot wait until May 10th. It needs to be fixed sooner rather than later. But the doctor and I were able to work out that I could have a little but more time in Hamilton, because we’re not sure if I’ll be able to come back afterwards,” she added.

She then assured fans that she’s still excited to continue in her role, which ends tonight, March 12. “Alright, so what does that mean? This means my last day, presumably, is next Thursday, the 12th. And we’re presuming that is my last day, because I would rather think it’s my last, then surprise, I come back for a little of time before May 10th, rather than hope I come back and then am not able to come back. But I am going to be honest, this surgeon is not confident that I can be back before the end of the time. So I am behaving as if I only have one week and a half left. If you are around and you can try and come see me and you’d like to see me, I suggest doing that in a week and a half,” she concluded.