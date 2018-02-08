Halsey Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at New York Gala

Halsey nearly bared it all while attending the amfAR Gala in New York.

The “Bad at Love” singer, 23, confidently walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in New York City on the night of Wednesday, Feb. 7, but according to the Daily Mail, her thigh-high slit gown, which bared a lot of skin, ended with a wardrobe malfunction.

Wearing a tight fitting black strapless gown, which featured a nearly hip-baring slit, Halsey strutted the celebrity-filled red carpet, but a man dressed in a black suit and tie accidentally stepped on the long train of her gown, causing the slit in the dress to pull higher and reveal more than the “Colors” singer had intended. Halsey quickly recovered, though.

The singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, attended the 2018 Women’s March in New York City on January 20, where she delivered an emotional speech, admitting in a poem that she, too, is a victim of sexual assault.

“It’s 2002 and my family just moved and the only people I know are my mom’s friends, too, and her son. He’s got a case of Matchbox cars and he says that he’ll teach me to play the guitar if I just keep quiet. And the stairwell beside apartment 1245 will haunt me in my sleep for as long as I am alive. And I’m too young to know why it aches in my thighs, but I must lie, I must lie,” part of the poem, titled “A Story Like Mine,” read.

In other sections of the poem, the singer recounted sitting in the waiting room of Planned Parenthood with a friend, who had been raped, and how a previous boyfriend had forced her to have sex.

The New Jersey native had also attended last year’s Women’s March and has donated $100,000 to Planned Parenthood.