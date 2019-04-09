Halsey Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After She’s Spotted Holding Her Belly

Halsey is never one to let an incorrect rumor persist, and the singer made sure to clear a few things up after she was reported to be pregnant last week.

The 24-year-old was seen wearing an oversized T shirt and sweatpants and holding her stomach while grocery shopping with boyfriend Yungblud in Los Angeles, prompting fans to speculate that she may be pregnant.

On Monday, April 8, Halsey addressed the speculation on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of herself from the grocery trip in question with a thinking-face emoji placed on it. She then shared a series of misspelled web searches wondering, “Am I Pregant (sic)?” followed by a slide featuring a black background with the word “No” written on it.

Halsey previously addressed pregnancy speculation in February after she teased the “biggest secret,” which prompted some fans to guess pregnancy.

“People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual. Jokes on [you], I’m doing BOTH. However STILL not pregnant!”

Speaking to Marie Claire in 2018, Halsey opened up about her desire to one day become a mom, saying, “I’ve played Madison Square Garden. I have a No. 1 album. I don’t have very many bucket-list things left besides carrying a child. It’s a personal goal and a weird one.”

The singer was on tour a the time of the interview and noted that she could get pregnant once the trek was over.

“Once my tour is over, I feel like anything could happen,” she said. “I could decide I want to move to Italy for a year and write. I could get pregnant. I finally have enough stability in my career where I can take a breath. I feel like I can let life happen.”

While Halsey ‘s recent Instagram activity has made it clear that she’s not currently pregnant, she is freezing her eggs as a result of her endometriosis diagnosis to give herself the best chance of having children.

“I’m freezing my eggs at 23,” she said. “My doctor’s like, ‘You’re the youngest patient I’ve ever had.’”

“Also, nothing like having a new partner and being like, ‘By the way, I need to know if you want to have kids right now, because if you don’t, I need to go date someone else.’ I have a very limited window of time. You know what I mean? Nothing like that to scare away a 27-year-old guy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin