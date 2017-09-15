‘Growing Pains’ Star Joanna Kerns Underwent Mastectomy After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Growing Pains star Joanna Kerns opens up about her double mastectomy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2016.

The 64-year-old actress was “given an all clear” after surgery, which was her chosen course of action to fight the disease after having two lumpectomies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Had I not caught my cancer this early on, I would have had to have a year of chemotherapy, and because of the recurrence and aggressiveness of this particular type of cancer, which was non-invasive HER2, I chose to do the mastectomy,” Kerns told PEOPLE.

In November 2016, she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, a non-invasive, stage zero cancer that is trapped inside the milk ducts, after a routine mammogram.

“What was really interesting about this process is that breast cancer does not run in my family,” Kerns said. “I had been vigilant about screenings and exams, except this time I had missed a couple of years in there due to work and family issues, and suddenly I turn around, and it’s two years later, and I hadn’t done it and I have cancer — it was quite shocking.”

One week after the actress — who is most known for her role as Maggie Seaver on ABC’s Growing Pains — underwent surgery, fellow sitcom actor Alan Thicke died from a heart attack at 69 years old.

Thicke portrayed her TV husband Jason Seaver on the sitcom.

“It was so devastating,” she said of her co-stars passing. “It was just a very, very hard time. I did go to the memorial four weeks out, and I was very happy to see my whole cast and my producers and dear friends.”

Kerns is focused on her health post-surgery and is sticking to a “whole-food, plant-based diet” to keep her body balanced.

“It’s very clear that all animal-based products – whether it’s red meat, white meat, fish, dairy or eggs – cause oxidative stress in your body, which contributes to the imbalance, which leads to inflammation and free radicals and cell damage,” says Kerns’ breast cancer surgeon Kristi Funk.

“Today, I take care of myself and I’m vigilant — and I’m working out!” Kerns said of her new normal.

Just nine months after her life-altering surgery, the actress is now leading a healthy, active lifestyle. “We went to Scotland and I played golf for nine days,” she said.

Photo credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com; Social credit: ABC

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!