'Grand Theft Auto IV' Actor Terry 'Seeborn' Marshall Has Died

Voice actor Terry Marshall passed away this month, his family has just revealed. His brother posted the news on Instagram, and it was soon confirmed by Rockstar Games, which published Marshall's famous performance in Grand Theft Auto IV. Marshall may have died of cancer, judging by one post.

"My brother has departed this physical reality and traded it in for some other dimension," wrote Marshall's brother, who goes by "Coolie" on Instgram. Coolie included a string of heart emojis and some hashtags, one of which was "f— cancer," hinting that the disease may have contributed to Marshall's death. Rockstar Games posted a similar tribute to Marshall, but with no other details about the circumstances of his passing. Fans were devastated, particularly those who remember Marshall best as the voice of "Real Badman" in the GTA franchise.

"Good vibes, well wishes, prayers and thoughts bring sent to you and your family. Sorry to hear about your loss," one fan commented on Instagram. Another wrote: "I'll be raising a glass in your honor. May his memory live on forever."

"Rest In Paradise Badman. You two were amazing and hysterical in GTA4, you guys made me laugh and have so much fun," a third fan commented, while a fourth added: "My deepest condolences to you and your family my brother."

Terry "Seeborn" Marshall played the character Real Badman in Grand Theft Auto IV, also known as Teafore Maxwell-Davies. This supporting role drew many fans' attention and gained a cult following for his accent and his quotable dialogue. In the game's main story line, he is the leader of the Yardies posse, and is "Little" Jacob Hughes' best friend.

Players encounter Badman as an established presence in Liberty City's crime scene, with a reputation for selling drugs and getting into fights. The player discerns that Badman is paranoid, which his partner Jacob blames on drugs. Jacob also seems concerned that Badman will betray him, though ultimately he does not fulfill this prophecy.

It is not clear what Marshall has been up to since his 2008 video game appearance, and for the most part he seems to have stayed off of social media. Grand Theft Auto IV has been remastered and re-released for both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X. It is also available on PC, giving fans plenty of ways to play in memory of Marshall.