Jenny McCarthy Debuted Wild Blue Hair on Grammys Red Carpet

Jenny McCarthy hit the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday debuting a new hair color.

The 45-year-old actress strutted the red carpet in a black sequin gown with an illusion neckline, which she accessorized with diamond cuffs, sheer gloves, and studded sunglasses, but her new shade of hair is what caught everyone’s attention. The previously light blonde tresses were dyed a bright shade of turquoise, which McCarthy teased was inspired by her new blueberry vodka.

“We’re coming out with a blueberry flavor, so I’m like Violet, I’m turning violet,” she told Entertainment Tonight, speaking of her cocktail line, Blondies.

While she and husband Donnie Wahlberg were handsy on the red carpet, the PDA continued in an Instagram picture McCarthy posted later that night.

“Thank you @sydneyfink_coast from @coasthairsalon for the fun blue hue. You slayed it,” she captioned a snap of her and Wahlberg kissing.

Fans of the actresses were fans of her new hair, too, commenting on the snap with their love for the blue shade.

“Ooh ..luv the new haircolor,” one person commented.

“You looked gorgeous! #bluehairdontcare,” wrote another fan.

“You’re rocking that blue girly!! I love it!!!” commented another.

This isn’t the first time that McCarthy’s tresses have sported an unconventional color. In 2015, she dyed her hair hot pink, proving that she’s daring enough to wear colorful hair at any age.