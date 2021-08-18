'Good Girls' Star Comes out as Pansexual

✖

Good Girls star Mae Whitman is living her truth. On Monday, Whitman took to Twitter to reveal that she identifies as pansexual, per PEOPLE. Whitman shared this information while praising her show The Owl House, which recently featured two of the characters, Luz and Amity, finally becoming girlfriends. Whitman voices the character Amity.

Whitman wrote on Twitter that she was so grateful to be a part of a program like The Owl House. She continued to write that it's especially important for her to be a part of such an inclusive program as she is pansexual. The Good Girls star wrote, alongside a sketch of Luz and Amity, "Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up." The actor ended her tweet by writing that queer representation is "sososo important" and urged the world to "keep it up."

Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH pic.twitter.com/B3C71c24aN — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021

Whitman opened up even further about the topic in a subsequent tweet. The actor clarified how she defines pansexual and included even more information about the matter so that her fans could be fully informed. She wrote, "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best [rainbow emoji] and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community." Additionally, Whitman included a link to GLAAD's Accelerating Bi+ Acceptance page.

This isn't the first time that Whitman has opened up about her sexuality. Back in 2014, she took part in an interview with Glamour during which she explained that she finds different kinds of people attractive. She began, "I just like people. I like everyone. I see so much wonderful potential in everyone that I meet, and there's always something to learn from." The Parenthood alum continued, "I think girls are attractive, I think boys are attractive, I think old people are attractive, I think young people are — I appreciate everything and everyone."