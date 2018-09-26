Goldie Hawn Joyfully Cradles Kate Hudson’s Baby Bump in Post Announcing Fabletics Collection

Kate Hudson is an actress as well as an entrepreneur, and the soon-to-be mom of three recently revealed a new collection for her brand, Fabletics, with a little help from mom Goldie Hawn.

Hawn announced the pair’s collaboration with a photo on Instagram Tuesday, revealing that the two are working together for a good cause, Hawn’s MindUP foundation, an educational program that aims to help children thrive in school and life.

The joyful snap sees Hawn cradling her daughter’s baby bump, both women decked out in Fabletics apparel as they share a laugh.

“It makes my heart so happy to announce the launch of the Fabletics MindUP collection!” Hawn shared. “Not only is this my first collaboration with @katehudson and @fabletics, but 50% of net proceeds benefit @mindup_hawnfoundation to help children develop the mental fitness necessary to thrive in school and life. The full collection is available in-store and online worldwide!”

Fabletics added on its own Instagram that the styles in the collection are inspired by mindfulness and built around Hawn’s Fabletics favorites.

The mother-daughter duo recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they reflected on the birth of Hudson’s 7-year-old son Bingham.

Hudson revealed that Hawn arrived at the hospital with a rather unusual birthing present, bringing her daughter a magnolia.

“She wanted me to think of my vagina as a magnolia flower,” Hudson recalled. “And I was like, I never want to think of my vagina that big!”

The actress labored for 18 hours with Bingham, though she noted that Hawn had a few other things on her mind during the long wait.

“I got hungry!” Hawn admitted. “She was in the stirrups and everything and was dilated. So I said, ‘I’m really hungry, I’m just going to come back,’ I came back with pizza and Doritos.”

Hudson chimed in, “The best part was when mom called me when I was in labor and said, ‘I was about to take a swim and then I was going to have a massage. How long do you think you’re going to be laboring?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom!’ I’m like calling the nurse going, ‘Do you know how long I’m going to be laboring? My mom wants to swim.’”

Hudson is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and the pair are preparing to welcome a baby girl.

In regards to that arrival, Hudson joked on the show that her “water could go any second.”

“Let’s just say you’ve probably never had anyone this pregnant on your show,” she told DeGeneres.

