‘Goldbergs’ Actor Jackson Odell Passed Drug Test Days Before Fatal Overdose

Jackson Odell passed a drug test and was believed to be clean and sober just days before he was found dead from a heroin and cocaine overdose.

The cause of death for The Goldbergs frequent guest star was ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office over the weekend.

According to an autopsy report first published by The Blast, the house manager of the sober living facility where the 2-year-old actor had been residing following a rehab stint told police he had been staying there for approximately three weeks.

The manager told authorities that Odell was last drug tested on June 4, just four days before he was found dead, and his urine came back clean. Odell’s father told police at the time his son had been clean for five weeks. No drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

The report adds that Odell’s body presented no needle tracks but one “single puncture wound” on his left arm.

The Coroner’s office determined that Odell ingested the cocaine and heroin that led to his untimely death back on June 8.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell,” the actor’s family said in a statement. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

They added, “We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements.”

Odell was most prominently known for his role as Ari Caldwell on ABC’s The Goldbergs. He made his film debut in 2011 on Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer. He also made guest appearances on two episodes of Modern Family, iCarly and Arrested Development.

His final film appearance came in a movie called Shooting in Vain, which was released just days after his death.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Modern Family star Ariel Winter wrote of Odell after news of his death broke. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared on Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end.”