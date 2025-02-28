Gene Hackman’s Daughter Says He Was ‘In Good Health’ Before His Death

Gene Hackman’s daughter says the two-time Oscar winner was “in good health” before he and wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead on Wednesday, Feb. 26 in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home.

Following news of the mysterious deaths of The French Connection star, 95, and the classical pianist, 64, who were found dead alongside one of the three of their dogs, Gene’s daughter, Leslie Anne Hackman, spoke to DailyMail.com. Leslie, 58, told the publication on Thursday, Feb. 27 that her family was still waiting to hear from law enforcement regarding the cause of death, but that she and sister Elizabeth Jean Hackman suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, as “there was no indication that there was any problem” with her father prior to his death.

“Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition,” she said, emphasizing, “He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health.” While The Royal Tenenbaums star’s death was “not terribly shocking” due to his age, Leslie said her father had not undergone any surgeries or procedures regarding his health recently.

Living in California, Leslie said it had been a “few months” since she had heard from her famously reclusive father. “We were close. I hadn’t talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal and everything was good,” she explained.

She said that her father and stepmother, who wed in 1991, had a “wonderful marriage,” and credited Arakawa “for keeping him alive.” Leslie continued,”[Betsy] took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health,” adding, “So I am appreciative to her for that, and I’m very saddened by her passing.”

Leslie said she would be heading to New Mexico to handle her father’s affairs after learning more from authorities. “We need to wait and find out whatever information from the police. We weren’t expecting to have to go out there and go through the house and all that,” she explained. “So we have some work cut out for us. But yeah, we’ll be going out to New Mexico.”