‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Emilia Clarke Posts Epic Reunion Photo With Kit Harington and Jason Momoa, and Fans Are Speechless

In what might be the best photo posted to social media all weekend, Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke reunited with former co-stars, Kit Harington and Jason Momoa in a rare reunion snap posted to her Instagram Saturday morning. Just five months after the series finale of their award-winning HBO series that left fans divided, the newly crowned 33-year-old celebrated her “birthday bonanza” in style, captioning the adorable photo: “Reunions never looked this hairy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Oct 26, 2019 at 4:12am PDT

Adding the hashtag, “any excuse for a Momoa sandwich,” Clarke’s “birthday bonanza part two” brought out a barrage of fan comments, gushing over the photo and expressing their emotions for the fun moment shared by the three beloved stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Forever!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Too perfect!”

“I miss you guys!” added another.

“The husband she killed and the king who killed her that’s one awkward reunion,” another quipped.

“I don’t want it! She is my QUEEN,” another added alongside a crying emoji.

“You’re the luckiest woman everrrrr Emiliaaaaa,” another added alongside a string of emojis.

“I love you [Emilia Clarke] [heart emojis] cant wait to watch your movie soon. I want to feel in love again!!” wrote another.

The Game of Thrones alum is officially moving on from the epic HBO fantasy series with her first major project following the contentious finale, and transforming into a Christmas store elf set to release next month. The first trailer for Last Christmas debuted this past summer, and sees Clarke donning a bright green Christmas elf costume for what seems like nearly the entire film. Clarke’s character works in a Christmas store, but is far from the “holly, jolly” type. Her family is clearly worried about her, and it is implied that the character previously suffered from some series medical issues.

The film co-stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as a man that she begins to fall in love with, as well as Emma Thompson as her mother.

Notably, Thompson co-wrote Last Christmas, with Bridesmaids director Paul Feig helming the holiday-themed film, which releases in theaters Nov. 8, 2019. Meanwhile, Harington is moving into the superhero universe alongside Momoa, with Marvel’s The Eternals set for release in 2020.

Photo credit: Tristar Media/Getty Images