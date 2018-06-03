‘Friends’ Forever: Jennifer Aniston Will be Courteney Cox’s Maid of Honor

There will be a Friends reunion soon, just not on television. Courteney Cox reportedly asked Jennifer Aniston to be her maid of honor at her wedding to Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid.

A source told The Mirror this weekend that Cox and Aniston have become “thick as thieves” and have become closer friends in “recent months.”

“Courteney wouldn’t want to walk down the aisle without Jennifer by her side. They have a very strong friendship,” the source continued.

Aniston and Cox have remained friends since Friends ended more than a decade ago, and Cox was there for Aniston after she split from Justin Theroux in February. The source described Cox as Aniston’s “rock.”

Cox was Aniston’s maid of honor when she married Theroux in 2015. Days after Aniston and Theroux announced their split, Aniston was seen visiting Cox’s Beverly Hills home.

Cox has been dating McDaid since 2013 and announced their engagement in 2014. They split briefly, but reunited in 2016.

The couple will first tie the knot in McDaid’s hometown of Derry in Northern Ireland before they have a big ceremony in Malibu with Cox’s friends and family. Aniston will be the maid of honor at both ceremonies, according to the Mirror.

The Mirror‘s insider said McDaid wanted a simple ceremony, but Cox wanted a “lavish and ultra posh” ceremony in Los Angeles. They compromised by organizing ceremonies on both sides of the pond.

Ed Sheeran, who reportedly introduced Cox and McDaid, will also be the wedding singer. Cox will wear outfits designed by Jenny Packham, Vera Wang and Zuhair Murad.

News of Aniston heading to Cox’s wedding broke the same day they were spotted together at Chanel and the Natural Resources Defense Council’s “Our Majestic Oceans” in Malibu, reports PEOPLE. Aniston wore an all-black outfit, while Cox wore black pants, a white shirt and a black scarf.

In March, Lisa Kudrow and Cox told Us Weekly they have a group text chain with Aniston.

“Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain, but to me it’s too much pressure. I’m not into the group text chain. I really don’t like it,” Cox said.

“It’s a lot,” Kudrow added.

“And then you have something funny to say and you say it but then you send the text and they don’t get it,” Cox joked.

Cox, Kudrow and Aniston starred on Friends from 1994 to 2004, alongside Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. Aniston won the show’s only Golden Globe in 2003.

Photo credit: Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images