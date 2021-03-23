Frankie Jonas Reveals Struggle With Substance Abuse and Suicidal Thoughts in Heartfelt TikTok Video

✖

Frankie Jonas is opening up about his struggles with mental health and sobriety over the years. The TikTok star, 20, who is brother to Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, shared on his profile Monday a video in which he spoke candidly about his battle with addiction and suicidal thoughts before getting sober more than a year ago. While Frankie said it was "by no means the eloquent explanation" he hoped to give in the future, he wanted to respond to a fan who asked him about his experience with substance abuse issues.

"From a very young age I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life, and I didn't want to be here," Frankie explained. "I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was going to do it for real." He continued that when "something intervened," his life was saved, and he was able to go to treatment for help.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the fact that I'm alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I am not that person anymore," he added. "I couldn't be more grateful that I'm alive and happy." The Columbia University student has previously described himself in videos as a "sober drug addict" when discussing how he overcomes the feelings of not belonging where he is now.

"It's OK that I feel that, but it doesn't make me less than anyone else, it doesn't make me more than anyone else," he shared. "It's also good to understand that imposter syndrome can sometimes lead to a messiah complex, and that's not good either. But it's okay to be in the middle." Frankie continued that he has to regularly remind himself that it's wonderful he made it to Columbia in the first place. "It doesn't matter if I get A's or F's — I f—ing made it," he said. "Like, the middle of the pack is a great place to be as long as I'm comfortable with myself. My mental health, stability and love of life is the priority. If I can use that while learning, then let's get it."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.