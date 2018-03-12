Courtney Love’s Daughter Frances Bean Cobain Flashes Midsection in Revealing Snapchat Photo

After she hit the town in a sheer dress with mom Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain flashed her figure for social media fans in perhaps a move revealing post.

The 25-year-old artist took to Snapchat to show off her flat tummy over the weekend while donning a thin white crop top, pink sweatpants and giant slippers.

“Bruh, where have all the GIFs gone?” she captioned the image, but fans were arguably more concentrated on her braless outfit choice, if not her messy bathroom.

Cobain posed in the same bathroom on Thursday to show off her nightgown-inspired sheer dress, silk blouse and metallic silver boots ahead of her evening out with her mom.

She and Love, 53, visited the store opening for Other Peoples Children on Melrose in Los Angeles, where the lookalike mother-daughter duo hung out with Moschino creative director, Jeremy Scott.

While her daughter donned a whimsical and flirty ensemble, the Hole rocker opted for a conservative, casual vibe in a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a camel-toned trench coat.

Other Peoples Children is a space that showcases art and designs by up-and-coming artists. The opening exhibit included a painting by Frances Bean, daughter of Love and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The event comes weeks after Cobain revealed that she was celebrating her second year of sobriety. She opened up about her struggle — and why she chose to keep it private — in an Instagram post during her trip to Oahu, Hawaii, in February.

“I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love,” she wrote in the caption, referring to boyfriend Matthew Cook. “This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday.”

“It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum. The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing,” she continued.

While the model did not share what addiction she has struggled with in the past, she told fans that she hoped to build a healthy lifestyle that focused on her emotional stability.

“I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different. It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, [bizarre], uncomfortable, tragic, f—ed up things that have ever happened or will ever happen,” she said.

Cobain admitted sobriety was not the easiest path, but it was the best option for her and those around her.

“Self-destruction and toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me becoming present is the best decision I have ever made,” she added.

Cobain is no stranger to the pulls of addiction as both her parents have struggled with the disease.

While she still has her mother Love, Kurt died by suicide in April 1994 after a long battle with drugs and depression. He was 27.