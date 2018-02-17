‘Big Bang Theory’ Actress Mayim Bialik Wants to ‘Throw out’ Politicians After Florida School Shooting

The Big Bang Theory actors continue to speak out against gun violence following the Parkland, Florida school shooting and star, Mayim Bialik joined in.

In a post shared to her Instagram on Saturday, Bialik told her fans that the U.S. needs to “throw out” the politicians “beholden to the gun lobby.”

The actress, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS show re-posted a post from Every Town, a pro-gun control group that has earned the support of other celebrities this week.

“There are many things I want to say about mass shooting and [gun control] that a few posts on social media can’t convey,” the original post read. “I’m posting a video this weekend about actions we can all take as concerned citizens to make a positive change in our country. We can do this together.”

Bialik added, “Sick of leaders doing nothing to fight gun violence? So are we. Let’s work together and [Throw them out].”

Following the shooting on Wednesday, Bialik’s co-star Johnny Galecki also took to Instagram to call for change ot America’s gun laws.

“We spend much of our lives seeking to learn lessons from others who reap better results than we have. Why is it shameful or unpatriotic to suggest our government explore doing the same?” Galecki wrote in one post. “Especially when such a result may save lives and keep our children safe.”

On Friday, he said some fans were “outraged and threatened” by his posts. He told those who unfollowed him, “Good riddance.”

“In my last couple of posts, I’ve not suggested a single idea for new gun laws or background checks or even mental illness issues after the latest school murders in Florida. I only suggested change. And yet many folks were outraged and threatened and angered by only that,” Galecki wrote. “They unfollowed my account (fine). Or remained to convince me to [pack your bags] REALLY? You feel there’s zero change needed? You hate and want me out of the country and belittle my opinion after three generations of my fathers served and gave their lives because I suggest it’s not shameful to maybe explore taking a page from another country where their children haven’t been mass murdered in a school shooting in over 20 years?”

The two Big Bang Theory stars are not the only celebrities to weigh in on the gun control debate after mass shootings. Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Miley Cyrus, Sophia Bush and Sheryl Crow have all spoken out after shootings in Florida and Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 14 students and three teachers. Cruz, who was expelled from the school last year, has confessed. He was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.