‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Star Dakota Johnson Explains Why Her Tooth Gap Closed

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson recently explained why her tooth gap closed. The actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, and joked about the “news-worthy” situation.

“I had a permanent retainer since I was like, 13, and it was just glued to the back of my teeth, and I was having a lot of neck problems recently so my orthodontist, she decided it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw sort of expanded,” Johnson said. “It helped me, and my gap closed by itself. I’m really sad about it too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Johnson’s fans had previously noticed the closed tooth gap, and took to social media to comment on it, which is what prompted Fallon to bring it up.

“I’m sad about my gap tooth too” – Dakota Johnson pic.twitter.com/uTRgo79oLu — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) August 7, 2019

Johnson is well-known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades trilogy, but has also starred in films such as Bad Times at the El Royale, 21 Jump Street, and the Suspiria remake. Her most recent film is The Peanut Butter Falcon, alongside Shia LaBeouf.

During a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Johnson opened up about what it was like shooting all those intimate moments for the Fifty Shades films, and spilled some behind-the-scenes details.

“If we could do all of the sex scenes in a day or so, that would truly be in the Guinness Book of World Records,” she joked. “A lot of it was dependent on the locations, and because we shot the second and third film back to back, the sex scenes were kind of grouped in all together for the most part. And some were not in those two weeks.”

She then shared what “the most difficult” sex scene she ever filmed was, saying it was one from Fifty Shades Freed “where I was handcuffed with my arms and legs to the gate.”

“It’s like a fence thing that comes down,” she added. “And I was blindfolded. And it was kind of shocking, because I didn’t realize that no matter how prepared or rehearsed I was, when your senses are taken away like that, you can’t control the way your nervous system will react. So it was really tricky to navigate that scene. It was kind of difficult.”

Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty