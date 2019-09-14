Felicity Huffman’s Prison Sentence Shifts All Eyes to Lori Loughlin on Social Media

Following Felicity Huffman‘s 14-day jail sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal, attention shifted to the other Hollywood star involved, Full House star Lori Loughlin. Loughlin’s situation is significantly different from Huffman, as she chose against reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. The case will go to trial, although a start date has not been set.

“Lori is aware of Felicity’s sentence, and is processing what that means for her,” a source close to Loughlin told PEOPLE Friday. “Her only move now is to take this to court and to prove that she is not guilty of what she’s charged with.”

Ahead of the hearing, TMZ published video of Loughlin shopping in Westwood, Los Angeles.

TMZ previously reported that some of the decisions made during Huffman’s case could be good news for Loughlin. The site obtained a Probation Department report on Huffman, which argued Huffman should not be jailed because there was “no actual or intended loss” when Huffman paid $15,000 to have an SAT test fixed for her elder daughter. The “intended” part means they believe Huffman did not feel she intended to displace another college applicant by cheating.

Ultimately though, Huffman’s sentence was decided by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, who ordered Huffman to pay a $30,000 fine, serve 250 hours of community service and spend 14 days in prison. That was a shorter jail sentence than the one-month term prosecutors asked for.

Loughlin, whose husband Mossimo Giannulli also faces charges, was accused of spending much more than just $15,000. According to prosecutors, Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to have daughters Olivia Jane and Isabella Rose designated as crew recruits even though they did not participate in the sport. The couple allegedly sent in photos of their daughters on an ergometer in the scheme. They were both accepted by USC.

While Huffman was among 15 parents who took plea deals with prosecutors, Loughlin and Giannulli both entered not guilty pleas.

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. They pleaded not guilty in April.

Loughlin and Giannulli were last seen in a Boston federal court on Aug. 27. According to NBC News, the judge on the case said she would allow Latham & Watkins to continue representing the couple. Prosecutors suggested there would be a conflict of interest, since the firm recently represented USC.

Loughlin has stayed quiet since the scandal broke, but sources have said she is “remorseful” and was “embarrassed” by the situation.

“Lori is remorseful, and she has definite regrets,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “She’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren’t true. She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field. That’s the crux of why she pleaded not guilty.”

