Farrah Abraham Gets Butt Fillers With Daughter Watching, Internet Sounds Off

Former Teen Mom personality Farrah Abraham posted a video of herself to Instagram on Friday undergoing a butt filler procedure.

To the average Abraham fan, that's not a big deal. But what did end up catching fans attention was about halfway through the video, where Abraham's 9-year-old Sophia could be seen standing behind her mother filming the whole thing.

Abraham brushed off the whole as Sophia being interested in health during an interview with TMZ.

"This is non invasive, just like blood work or getting shots [Flawlessv Vegas] did an amazing job and our children are curious so more power to Sophia learning about aesthetics & health," Abraham said.

But social media was nowhere near as forgiving, including her former co-star Kailyn Lowry.

Yet I’m mom shamed for being on vacation when my kids are with their dads. What kind of s— https://t.co/vFhNTcRiRy — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 13, 2018

@F1abraham has no common sense. She is messed up in the head. I'm just sad for Sophia. I'm scared to think she might have body issues one day. — Stacie Vasquez 🌟 (@VasqLife) April 13, 2018

OH My Gosh I just watched the snap and she literally has her daughter videotaping her from behind! What’s wrong with you @F1abraham!!!!! Why are you subjecting your child to look at things like this? Why don’t you get a babysitter! Poor Sophia! — Carla (@BABB781) April 13, 2018

She seriously had to take her daughter ... smh now girl with all the dam money you got you couldn’t get a sitter 🤦🏼‍♀️ @F1abraham https://t.co/Qg3dO2tmaU — Natasha ♡ (@NatashaCardec) April 13, 2018

That’s crazy. She’s exploiting her daughter. — 🌸Melissa🌸 (@Melissaaaaa94) April 13, 2018

#FarrahAbraham What is wrong with you??? In what universe is having your 9yr old daughter record another useless surgery, for you okay? It’s safe to say you have done irreversible damage to that child. #ShameOnYou #BitchNeedsMeds https://t.co/ntAi4lqy5X — littlemissfunsizd (@littlemissfuns1) April 13, 2018

Originally appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2008, Abraham officially quit Teen Mom OG earlier this year.