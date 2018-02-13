‘Extras’ Actress Ashley Jensen Recounts Finding Husband’s Body After Suicide

Ashley Jensen said she was “extremely shocked” when she arrived at her Somerset home to find husband Terence Beesley dead in the garage. The 48-year-old Extras star recounted the harrowing moment she found her husband after he died by suicide in November.

Jensen told British authorities that she had “no idea” her husband of 18 years “was capable of doing what he did.”

The mom of one told police in a statement that she came home, found her husband and called the police. She said she had last spoken to him earlier that day via text and email.

“I was extremely shocked by what happened that night and I will never forget it,” she said. “Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did.”

Coroner Peter Harrowing concluded that Beesley’s death had been a result of suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Mr. Beesley knew that his wife and young child were not at the house and he would not be disturbed… I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr. Beesley made a deliberate act,” Harrowing said, refusing to speculate on the reason as to why.

“There is no evidence that I have heard to indicate why Mr. Beesley took the act that he did but in any event it is not my function to answer the question why Mr. Beesley might have taken that act,” Harrowing said.

Beesley’s general physician, Dr. Sam Robinson, said in a statement that the actor had “no past medical history of any mental health issues.”

In her statement, Jensen, who is best known for her role in Extras alongside Ricky Gervais and also for her 10-year stint in the comedy Ugly Betty, added that she first met Beesley in 1999 while working on a production of King Lear. They married in 2007 and welcomed a son together two years later, living in London and Los Angeles before moving to Somerset.

Jensen also said Beesley was outgoing and had many friends and colleagues.

Beesley was found dead at 60 years old in his and Jensen’s Somerset home. The Daily Mail reports that an ambulance arrived at their Somerset property, within ten minutes of an emergency call being made, but Beesley could not be saved.

“It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Terence passed away at the end of November,” Beesley’s representative said at the time.

A spokesperson for Jensen at the time said she was “devastated.”

“Ashley is devastated and respectfully asks for privacy for her, her young child and the family at this extremely sad and difficult time,” the representative said.

Beesley’s career took off in the 1980s with a string of television appearances along with parts in film and on stage. Most recently he played Buxton in ITV’s Victoria, portrayed General Benningsen in BBC One’s War & Peace and appeared in the feature film London Has Fallen, all in 2016.