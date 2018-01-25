Erykah Badu Faces Backlash for Hitler Comment

After a recent in Vulture for which she’s facing major backlash, Erykah Badu took to Twitter to defend her statements about seeing “something good in Hitler.”

In addition to her comments about Hitler, the 46-year-old singer-songwriter wondered why she should be angry with Bill Cosby, who has been accused by multiple women of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

People are in real pain. So I understand why my ‘good’ intent was misconstrued as ‘bad’. In trying to express a point, I used 1 of the worst examples possible, Not to support the cruel actions of an unwell, psychopathic Adolf Hitler, but to only exaggerate a show of compassion. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 25, 2018

When asked in her interview about separating art from the artist, Badu said, “I don’t want to get scared into not thinking for myself. I weigh everything. Even what you just asked me, I would have to really think about it and know the facts in each of those situations before I made a judgment. Because I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he’s done for the world. But if he’s sick, why would I be angry with him? The people who got hurt, I feel so bad for them. I want them to feel better, too. But sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people.”

Calling herself an “empath” and “humanist,” Badu went on to say, “I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.” Upon being asked to elaborate, she responded, “I did. Hitler was a wonderful painter.”

After Vulture writer David Marchese pushed Badu on the statement, she relented that “[Hitler] was a terrible painter.”

“Poor thing,” she continued. “He had a terrible childhood. That means that when I’m looking at my daughter, Mars, I could imagine her being in someone else’s home and being treated so poorly, and what that could spawn. I see things like that. I guess it’s just the Pisces in me.”

The singer clapped back against the backlash she’s facing, writing, “People are in real pain. So I understand why my ‘good’ intent was misconstrued as ‘bad’. In trying to express a point, I used 1 of the worst examples possible, Not to support the cruel actions of an unwell, psychopathic Adolf Hitler, but to only exaggerate a show of compassion.”

Either U read the entire VULTURE interview & U understood the message of compassion CLEARLY.

OR U only read the selective, out of context Headlines, & were drawn in2 the whirlpool of collective emotional grief. I don’t want 2 force U 2understand the way I love. I’m hopeful tho. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 25, 2018

She added that not reading the entire interview could skew one’s understanding of her statements.

“Either U read the entire VULTURE interview & U understood the message of compassion CLEARLY. OR U only read the selective, out of context Headlines, & were drawn in2 the whirlpool of collective emotional grief. I don’t want 2 force U 2understand the way I love. I’m hopeful [though],” she wrote.

She also encouraged people to read more than just headlines.

The media is banking on our ignorance. Know we won’t read the whole thing. They’ll use controversial quotes w/trigger words as Click Bait. We❤️controversy. So Blogs choose easiest thing to “spin”. Get you mad. Help you get a little rage out. They get more adds.The message lost. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

“The media is banking on our ignorance. Know we won’t read the whole thing. They’ll use controversial quotes w/trigger words as Click Bait. We [love] controversy. So Blogs choose easiest thing to ‘spin’. Get you mad. Help you get a little rage out. They get more adds.The message lost,” she wrote.

Some on Twitter agreed with Badu.

A lot of the points that Erykah Badu made in her vulture interview is going completely over people’s heads due to this need to be angry all the time. — Peyton (@Peyton) January 24, 2018

Ya choose a different person to demonize every week. This week it’s Erykah Badu. Why don’t we take time to understand other people’s perspectives before jumping on the cancel culture bandwagon. — badgalkiki (@kierajrz) January 24, 2018

Others still don’t understand her perspective.

Erykah Badu is what happens when people call you woke and enlightened and you start to believe it even though YOU YOURSELF DONT READ. lmao — elexus jionde (@Lexual__) January 24, 2018