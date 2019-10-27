Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson and Billie Lourd Photos Reveal the ‘American Horror Story’ Halloween Party Was Epic

American Horror Story just marked its 100th episode for with a big bash that featured some of the show’s biggest stars. The guest included Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, who posed together in a series of shots on the red carpet. Roberts appeared as she palled around with Paulson in front of a black backdrop. The two shared a laugh that was caught on camera.

Paulson later popped up alongside Lourd and another series star, Leslie Grossman. All three appeared in the Cult and Apocalpyse seasons of AHS. Grossman and Lourd currently appear in the current season, 1984, as does Roberts.

The trio held hands as they stood in front of artwork for the first AHS season, subtitled Murder House.

Paulson was a welcome site to AHS fans, being as she appears to be done with the series for the time being. She will not appear in the ongoing season, and she has a full docket of projects ahead of her, several of which are helmed by AHS creator Ryan Murphy. One of those projects in a return to American Crime Story, where she will play one of the key figures in Bill Clinton’s impeachment scandal. This will be her second time on the anthology series. In Season 1, she played O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, a role that she said has raised her standards of the roles she takes on.

“I said to Ryan, ‘There’s pre-Marcia and there’s post-Marcia’ and it was very hard for me, once I played a person that was that complicated and three-dimensional and fully realized, to then do something that was a little more on the surface,” she told The Hollywood Reporter, concerning her return to AHS. “It made it harder to be excited about it. In my position, since I’m not directing and writing my own stuff, I’m a little bit at the mercy of someone’s interest in me and so I had to wait a beat before anything came to me. I got a bunch of offers to play prosecutors, and I did not take those jobs, because I had done it.”

She will also play the title character in Ratched, a Netflix show the infamous nurse from the classic film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

“Ratched was complicated and dark and not what I expected, and totally terrifying. It’s more psychological than murder-scary where somebody jumps out from behind you. It’s sort of a meditation on someone’s psychological strengths or weaknesses,” she recalled of what drew her to the series. “What I found really interesting is that people prescribe such villainy to her and the truth of the matter is that she really was a product of her time. Part of the conceit of the movie is that you fall in love with all the men and their friendship, but you never want the killjoy coming in to say, ‘We have to follow the rules.’ But she was, in her way, trying to offer them help, just with devastating consequences. [But] there was no mustache-twisting. There was a real steadiness and a stillness to her that I like to try to steal.”