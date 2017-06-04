Emily Ratajkowski Allows Gal Pal To Spread Mud On Her Backside During Hot Springs Adventure

There’s nothing quite like a good mud mask to help clean out your pores and give your complexion a nice glow. It seems like actress Emily Ratajkowski might be doing it wrong, though.

Sharing to her Instagram account, Ratajkowski can be seen taking a dip in a hot spring with some friends and then letting one of them lather up some mud and put hand prints right on her backside.

While the vitamins and nutrients in the soil can work wonders, that may not be exactly the way mother nature intended for us to absorb them.

Making sure to not let her behind get all the benefits, Ratajkowski also shared a pic showing that she spread some of the hot spring mud on her face and chest as well.

Ratajkowski has spent her career splitting time between modeling and acting, having been featured on over two dozen magazine covers, and starring in a handful of films and TV shows. She even currently has 3 films in production.

Her next film scheduled to be released is In Darkness, which is a thriller about a blind musician who “hears a murder committed in the apartment upstairs from hers that sends her down a dark path into London’s gritty criminal underworld.”

Natalie Dormer and Ed Skrein, both Game of Thrones alumni, will co-star with her in that film.

Just a few months ago Emily’s iCloud was hacked and personal nude photos of her were leaked to the Internet.

The hacker had reached out to a reporter in order to try and exclusively sell the images to which the reporter refused and stated to the public, “To be clear, this wasn’t footage of a randy star salivating at the mouth wanging their bits about while fishing for a random on Skype for a sex sesh. This was private stuff, sent between two people.”

With so much going on in her life, Ratajkowski has clearly earned a hot springs getaway.

