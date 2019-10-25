Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Rocks Black Lingerie in New Photo Shoot

Riley Keough is strutting herself in black lingerie. The 30-year-old actress and director took to Instagram to show off her matching set from The Kit brand, gazing at the camera and lying on her back on a cement floor, propping her left leg up on her right knee. She offered no caption on the post aside from tagging the lingerie brand.

Plenty of her 286,000 Instagram followers took to the comments section to gush over the look, which also struck up thousands of likes.

Keough frequently shares updates on social media, including one from last week from the director’s chair on set of a film. “Should be directing a movie. Really just taking selfies,” she captioned the post with an emoji of a shrugging woman.

Captioning a few behind-the-scenes photos shared earlier this month, Keough wrote, “First two weeks making a movie.” The unknown project appears to be her directorial debut after slowly making a name for herself as an actress for nearly a decade.

The trailer for her latest acting project, Earthquake Bird, was released earlier this month. The Netflix movie, based on the novel of the same name by Susanna Jones, is set up in 1989 Tokyo and stars Alicia Vikander as expatriate Lucy Fly who finds herself caught in a love triangle with local photographer Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi) and her friend Lily (Keough), also a foreigner. After Lily goes missing, Lucy is suspected of murder. Earthquake Bird will be released in select theaters on Nov. 1 and on Netflix Nov. 15.

Keough told The Guardian in 2017 that she is a “workaholic” and “very highly strung.” The actress, who was born 12 years after her grandfather Elvis Presley died, said she doesn’t mind being referred to as such.

“Why should I? It’s a fact. And I’m not ashamed of that in any way,” she said, adding that while she didn’t know him growing up, she just knew that the late King of Rock and Roll was “very, very famous. I knew the situation. I just didn’t really think about it that much.”

Keough’s mother is Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter with ex-wife Priscrilla Presley. Keough’s father is musician Danny Keough, who was married to Lisa Marie from 1988 to 1994. Lisa Marie and Danny also share 26-year-old son, Benjamin Keough.