Elliott From ‘E.T.’, Henry Thomas, Cuts Plea Deal in DUI Case

Actor Henry Thomas, who was arrested last month in Oregon for driving under the influence, reportedly cut a plea deal in his case, pleading no contest to driving under the influence and reckless driving in exchange for no jail time. Instead of spending time behind bars, Thomas will enter into a diversion program for one year, pay a $500 fine, attend a one-time victim impact panel and have an ignition interlock device installed in his car, TMZ reports.

Police said that they found the E.T. star, who played Elliott in Steven Spielberg’s classic 1982 movie, passed out behind the wheel of his car in the middle of a residential intersection. They then arrested him and booked him for DUI. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Police also said Thomas, 48, also had “fast-acting THC” in his vehicle during the Oregon arrest. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, responding officers discovered a bottle of the substance in the driver’s side door of his car.

An officer with the Tualatin Police Department responded to the residential intersection in Tualatin, Oregon on Monday, Oct. 21 after a concerned passerby called and reported a driver asleep at the wheel. The caller had reportedly pounded on Thomas’ window in an attempt to wake him and noticed spit on the window and running down the door. The caller also noted that the actor had spit on his jacket.

When police arrived, Thomas slurred his speech and had “droopy bloodshot eyes,” though the actor, who more recently appeared in The Haunting of Hill House, said he was not suffering from any medical issues. He also claimed that he didn’t have anything to drink, although he refused a field sobriety test. Documents also note that Thomas was swaying as he spoke with the officer.

Though Thomas is best known for his role in E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, he is also known for his role of Andrew in 1984’s Misunderstood, which was followed by portraying Davey Osborne in 1984’s Cloak & Dagger and Cody on 1985’s The Quest. His other credits include Gangs of New York; Legends of the Fall; Without a Trace; CSI: Crime Scene Investigation; and Gerald’s Game.