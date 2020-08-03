Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Breaks Silence on Scandal, and Fans Have Thoughts

Portia de Rossi's response to the onslaught of allegations against her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, has definitely turned a few heads. After weeks worth of claims over a toxic work environment, De Rossi addressed the situation Monday on her Instagram.

"To all our fans....we see you," de Rossie wrote. "Thank you for your support." She added several hashtags including, "I stand with Ellen DeGeneres," "I stand by Ellen" and "Be kind to one another," against a photo that read "I Stand by Ellen." DeGeneres, as well as her daytime talker, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, have come under fire for the kind of behavior which is the polar opposite to the message to viewers to spread love and kindness. While several have anonymously come forward, others have addressed the situation on-record.

This includes an Australian radio personality and a former bodyguard as well as Hedda Muskat, a former producer who called the host "toxic" and admitted that she's never been around such harsh work environments. Including executive producer Ed Glavin, who yelled so loudly once in 2003 his face turned red, which prompted the host to giggle. "She crossed her legs up on the chair and she said, 'Well, I guess every production needs their dog.' and from then we knew. Ed was going to be the barking dog — her dog," Muskat recalled.

Given the nature, and severity of the accusations, de Rossi's statement drew mixed reactions. Here are just a few.