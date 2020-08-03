Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Breaks Silence on Scandal, and Fans Have Thoughts
Portia de Rossi's response to the onslaught of allegations against her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, has definitely turned a few heads. After weeks worth of claims over a toxic work environment, De Rossi addressed the situation Monday on her Instagram.
"To all our fans....we see you," de Rossie wrote. "Thank you for your support." She added several hashtags including, "I stand with Ellen DeGeneres," "I stand by Ellen" and "Be kind to one another," against a photo that read "I Stand by Ellen." DeGeneres, as well as her daytime talker, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, have come under fire for the kind of behavior which is the polar opposite to the message to viewers to spread love and kindness. While several have anonymously come forward, others have addressed the situation on-record.
This includes an Australian radio personality and a former bodyguard as well as Hedda Muskat, a former producer who called the host "toxic" and admitted that she's never been around such harsh work environments. Including executive producer Ed Glavin, who yelled so loudly once in 2003 his face turned red, which prompted the host to giggle. "She crossed her legs up on the chair and she said, 'Well, I guess every production needs their dog.' and from then we knew. Ed was going to be the barking dog — her dog," Muskat recalled.
Given the nature, and severity of the accusations, de Rossi's statement drew mixed reactions. Here are just a few.
ellen and portia ignoring the bot attacks pic.twitter.com/BYpnHybrbt— Ramona Singer’s 51st girlfriend (@Chris_Caruso) August 3, 2020
I hope Ellen losing her fake “be kind” empire means Portia will finally be free— Bougie Banton 🌻 (@_KingNeek) August 2, 2020
Replace Ellen with Portia de Rossi , for the DRAMA— Emily Richardson (@emilydorothy) August 3, 2020
All I want from Ellen's downfall is for Portia to finally be free.— Tui (@Tui717) August 2, 2020
I honestly hit my tipping point with the Ellen controversy when I found out her wife’s real name is Amanda Rogers and she legally changed her name to Portia at the age of 15 and added de Rossi for drama. That’s some classic white woman behavior— maddie (@madddiephillips) August 3, 2020
Portia is doing a stalinist purge of Ellen detractors :/ i suppose it’s important to keep party lines strong— Zumba Uncensored (@NeedleSalesmen) August 3, 2020
All I can say is that, I, amongst many others, stand with Ellen 1000%#IStandWithEllen please re tweet this statement so all the fans can see the solidarity amongst Fans, this way we can oust the haters. Ellen deserves all our help. Let’s help her and Portia— Nicole Beaver (@NicoleBeaver1) August 3, 2020
someone save portia from ellen please— 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱🏳️🌈 (@alexspatiale) August 3, 2020
Of course she stands behind Ellen. Portia lives off Ellen's $350 M fortune.— DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) August 3, 2020
Portia defended Ellen pic.twitter.com/x5Tgwrvy5z— Black is Beautiful (@BLMBeautiful) August 3, 2020
Portia's obligatory support of Ellen feels as forced as my interest in my friends' babies.— Liam Gareau (@liamgareau) August 3, 2020
do ellen and portia even speak in private lmao— sally field’s furrowed brow (@truffhoe) August 3, 2020