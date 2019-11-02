Elizabeth Hurley Unleashes a Pair of ‘Kill Bill’ Costumes for a Vengeful Halloween

Actress Elizabeth Hurley doubled down on her Halloween costume theme for the year, revealing her second costume taken from the 2003 Quentin Tarantino film Kill Bill: Volume 1. After unveiling a photo dressed as Uma Thurman‘s Bride (also known as Black Mamba) on Oct. 26, the Austin Powers franchise star revealed another picture, this time dressed as Daryl Hannah’s villain Elle Driver (also known as California Mountain Snake). She dons a short-skirt version of a nurse costume and tops it off with an old timey nurses’ hat and an eye patch. It’s the disguise Elle wears while trying to kill the Bride in one of Volume 1’s key scenes.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween 😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 31, 2019 at 3:31pm PDT

The cinematic Halloween costume has earned 58,000 likes since it was posted on Thursday. It also garnered loads of compliments from her admirers in the comment section.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WOW…B-e-a-utiful and great costume!!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Wow you do rock that costume. (The) only other lady that looks that good is Jen Aniston.”

A third wrote, “She could wear a burlap bag and still be gorgeous!!!!”

The actress, who has also appeared on Runaways and The Royals, revealed the Bride cosplay last weekend, and the likes and comments have been rolling ever since. It’s picked up more than 82,000 likes on the platform.

View this post on Instagram 🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 26, 2019 at 2:29pm PDT

“My God do you ever age?” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Damn! You’re about 75x better in that costume!”

A third wrote, “Ohh behave!,” a reference to Austin Powers‘ catchphrase.

As far as things are going in Hurley’s personal life, she recently told Red that she is looking for love but is waiting for the right person to come along.

“It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful,” Hurley told the publication. “But I’ve really enjoyed the past couple of years, and it’s made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that’s because I’ve had some time to do entirely what I want to do.”

Photo Credit: E!