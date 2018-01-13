Eliza Dushku’s ‘True Lies’ Co-Star Tom Arnold Reacts to Her Molestation Account

After revealing to the media that leading Hollywood stuntman, Joel Kramer, molested her on the set of True Lies at the age of 12, Eliza Dushku‘s co-star Tom Arnold is breaking his silence over her harrowing account.

On Saturday, Arnold took to Twitter to express his deepest upset over the actress’ ordeal on the set of the ’90s action flick.

@elizadushku was a wonderful child and is an amazing woman. I ❤️ her. This makes me very angry & breaks my heart but I AM SO PROUD OF HER. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/INERQ3OwQM — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 13, 2018

“[Eliza Dushku] was a wonderful child and is an amazing woman,” he wrote. “I [love] her. This makes me very angry [and] breaks my heart but I AM SO PROUD OF HER.”

Arnold ended his message with the hashtags, “Me Too” and “Times up,” a new movement that tackles sexual harassment with legal support and holds men accountable for their actions.

While Dushku has yet to reply to her co-star’s show of support, her ordeal with Kramer was a disturbing one as the 37-year-old reported on Saturday morning.

Dushku penned her detailed account of the incident on Facebook in an attempt to out Kramer’s alleged crime.

“When I was 12-years-old, while filming True Lies, I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators,” Dushku wrote. “Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever. At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I.”

The actress, who also had roles in Bring It On and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, claimed that Kramer “groomed” her for months leading up to the attack, slowly gaining her and her parents’ trust. He then volunteered to take Dusku for a swim and to try sushi for the first time. However, it was then that he allegedly took her to his hotel room, disrobed and molested her.

“I remember how he laid me down on the bed, wrapped me with his gigantic writhing body, and rubbed all over me,” she wrote. “He spoke these words: ‘You’re not going to sleep on me now sweetie, stop pretending you’re sleeping,’ as he rubbed harder and faster against my catatonic body. When he was ‘finished’, he suggested, ‘I think we should be careful…,’ [about telling anyone] he meant. I was 12, he was 36.”

Dusku, who played Dana Tasker in True Lies, says she confided with an adult on the set of the production, who then confronted Kramer. Dushku was coincidentally injured in a stunt overseen by Kramer the same day as the confrontation, which she implies was botched on purpose by the stuntman.

Dushku told fans and media she came forward with her account after discovering Kramer was still active in the industry. She saw a recent photo of him with a young girl, which “haunted” her. She hopes that her experience will helps prevent further abuse.

