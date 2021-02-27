Eddie Murphy Gives His Version of 'Chappelle's Show' Prince Basketball Story

✖

Eddie Murphy told his side of the "totally and absolutely accurate" of his hilarious game of pickup basketball with Prince –– and it's still just as funny as when his brother Charlie Murphy explained on Dave Chappelle's sketch comedy show. Though, he does admit there are some inconsistencies in the original tale.

Murphy made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show as he promoted his upcoming film Coming 2 America ahead of the film's premiere on Amazon Prime, where he opened up about the crazy experience. While the original telling said he and his brothers were offered some of Prince's clothes to play in, Murphy says he and his friends actually “had on stuff from the club.” Prince allegedly wore the same outfit from his "Kiss" video, blouse included.

“My brother was like, ‘Okay, it’s going to be shirts against blouses,'” he started. “The blouses won, they beat the s–– out of us," he said, laughing along with the host. "We had one dude on our squad Larry who could play and he didn’t have no shoes so Prince gave him some sneakers. And Prince wore like two, three sizes smaller than Larry, but Larry was so excited to have Prince’s sneakers on, he put those tiny sneakers on his feet and he couldn’t do his game right,” he said. “So we lost. The one dude who could play, Prince’s shoes had him shutdown.”

The comedian went on to fill the rest of the interview with impressions of some of the legends he's met in his career as well as a few of his favorite memories. Murphy discussed the time he received poor advice from Rodney Dangerfield, sharing laughs with Richard Pryor, and the legends he met who he immediately felt were geniuses: Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney.

Eddie Murphy's latest project serves as a sequel to the first Coming to America in which Prince Akeem (Murphy) returns to America in search of his long-lost son and heir to the Zamunda throne. Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and James Earl Jones return along with Murphy for the new installment, which was penned by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Wesley Snipes, Garcelle Beauvais, and The Old Guard star Kiki Layne join them among the cast. The film is scheduled to join the streaming service on March 5.