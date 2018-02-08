Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Will ‘Know What Hell Means’ Behind Bars

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of young girls, will “soon know what hell means” once he is behind bars.

During a hearing on Friday, Randall Margraves lunged at Nassar and tried to tackle him before security guards in the Eaton County, Michigan courtroom stop him. He asked Judge Janice Cunningham for “five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” but the judge declined.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well, I’m going to have to,” Margraves, the father of three daughters victimized by Nassar, said, reports CNN. As security detained him, he yelled, “I want that son of a b—! Give me one minute with that bastard.”

Margraves later apologized and Cunningham decided against fining him.

“I lost control. I apologize a hundred times,” Margraves told the court after the incident. “I’m definitely calmed down. I’m embarrassed. I’m not here to upstage my daughters. I’m here to help them heal.”

Social media later described Margraves as a hero, and he earned the support of the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star.

“We all understand this father’s action,” Johnson wrote. “Nassar’s punishment will go far beyond sentencing. Behind bars, he’ll soon know what hell means. He’ll be well taken care of.”

We all understand this father’s action. Nassar’s punishment will go far beyond sentencing. Behind bars, he’ll soon know what hell means. He’ll be well taken care of. https://t.co/6Fo47mppFo — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018

On Friday night, Margraves rejected the “hero” title.

“I want to make it real clear that I am no hero. My daughters are the heroes and all the victims and the survivors of this terrible atrocity,” he told reporters, according to MLive.

Margraves told reporters he was embarrassed by his actions, which came after he heard his daughters speak publicly about their abuse for the first time.

“When I had to hear what was said in those statements, and I had to look over at Larry Nassar shaking his head, that’s when I lost control,” Margraves said. “I can only hope when the day comes that Larry Nassar has ended his days on this earth that he will be escorted to one of the deepest, darkest, hottest pits in hell there is.”

Nassar will spend the rest of his life in prison. He was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault in Ingraham County. His sentencing for charges in Eaton County continues next week.