Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Thanks Firemen for Saving 2-Year-Old Daughter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave a special thanks to first responders on Tuesday after his 2-year-old daughter spent the weekend in the emergency room.

Johnson posted an Instagram video from the gym, praising the efforts of the Los Angeles Fire Department, the UCLA medical team, and “everyone involved” in the emergency medical attention his daughter received.

“Things got a lil’ hairy this weekend,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “Thank you LAFD first responders & UCLA medical team. We’re grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back.”

Johnson didn’t specify why he spent the night in the emergency room, but focused his trademark positivity on praising the emergency workers who helped him out instead.

“This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you guys out there,” the 45-year-old actor said in the self-shot video. “But, of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night in the emergency room, and something scary that happened to our little baby girl Jasmine.”

“She’s okay now!” he added, smiling. “Thank God. Um, but I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved. So caring, and compassionate, and responsive. The 9-1-1 operator, who was on the phone with me, was extremely calm, walking me through some processes. The Los Angeles Fire Department first responders, UCLA medical team and staff. The doctors, the nurses, again, everybody.”

“Thank you guys so so much. And to all you mommies and daddies out there, you know, when emergencies like this happen, I just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible. Because our little babies, energetically, they pick up on what we’re putting out, you know? Especially in times of stress,” he said.

“So, again, LAFD and UCLA medical team, thank you guys so so much,” he concluded.

Johnson‘s girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, is currently pregnant, meaning the Jumanji actor will soon be a father of three. In addition to their 2-year-old, Jasmine, Johnson has a teenage daughter from his first marriage to Dany Garcia. The two split in 2007, but it was reportedly an amicable break-up. Fans were glad to see Johnson explain how he was cool under pressure.