Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Royal Family Fans Stunned With Pakistan’s National Dress Attire

Prince William and Kate Middleton took a trip to the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad, for a five-day tour of the country and they wrapped their first day up in style. The two arrived at a special reception in a traditional motorized rickshaw and fans were all about it. Middleton stepped out in a gorgeous emerald column gown by Jenny Packham that sparkled from head to toe, accessorized with Onitaa earnings that are sourced from Pakistan. By her side, her husband wore a traditional green sherwani by Pakistani designer Naushemian.

VIDEO: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at Islamabad’s Pakistan Monument in a traditional rickshaw … 🚕 pic.twitter.com/8Tq1tR4yj5 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 15, 2019

One fan wrote, “Catherine the Great, how immaculately turned out she is, graceful and elegant as always, thank goodness we have this couple to represent the UK. #RoyalVisitPakistan.”

Someone else said, “I love that they thanked their driver…and he was beaming with appreciation. Grace and manners in action.”

“What a fun way to arrive and the Royal couple looks amazing,” another fan noted.

“Oh perfection!!! How beautiful are they, and this country and it’s people!” one follower replied.

She is such a beautiful couple, always so attuned to everything always showing a lot of love, because their eyes speak a thousand words

The true representative worthy of the Queen in the world — Isabel.C.Martins (@cadimamartins) October 15, 2019

The couple engaged in an evening at the Pakistan Monument — an iconic place in the capital city — where they were joined by some of the most creative minds in the country as they enjoyed the sights and sounds from the creative arts and business communities. Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, hosted the event as the night highlighted girls’ education as well as the diplomacy of meeting President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to PEOPLE, William covered a number of topics from education for girls to climate change, while also encouraging both Pakistan and Britain to work fluidly.

“Whether in Pakistan or the U.K. or elsewhere on our planet — we face shared global challenges. The effects of climate change threaten the present and the future — and therefore demand a concerted effort by everyone,” the royal said in a speech.

As they embark on their five-day trip, they will have covered 620 miles of travel as they “empower young people, and organizations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life. Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the U.K.’s top priorities in Pakistan,” their spokesperson said.

“The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future,” they added.