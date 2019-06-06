Dr. John, New Orleans Music Legend, Dead at 77

Legendary New Orleans musician Dr. John has died, according to The Wrap. He was 77 years old.

The family of Dr. John, known for combining elements of jazz, R&B and blues music, confirmed his death in a tweet on Thursday. He passed after suffering a heart attack that morning, according to the message.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Towards the break of day June 6, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack. The family thanks all whom shared his unique musical journey & requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course. — Dr. John (@akadrjohn) June 6, 2019

Following his death, Twitter was flooded with memorials from celebrities and average fans alike. Many shared his work, while others tweeted memories they shared with him.

Dr. John is an icon, a truly unique figure in 20th century music, and one of the greatest ever to come out of America’s greatest musical city. We’ll always be grateful for the time we spent together and the music we shared. Farewell Mac! https://t.co/t13xNiq9Mi — Tedeschi Trucks Band (@DerekAndSusan) June 6, 2019

“See, I don’t know nothing about singing. I never wanted to be a frontman. Frontmen had big egos and was always crazy and aggravating. I just never thought that was a good idea.” – Dr. John pic.twitter.com/M9kq7xh8as — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) June 6, 2019

Man this really hurts … One of the greatest of all time and a real genius and gentleman. Rest In Peace Mac Rebbenack Jr better known as Dr John. pic.twitter.com/5UZrGPopba — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) June 6, 2019

New Orleans just lost a giant. Second one, after the recent passing of Leah Chase. RIP Mac Rebennack, AKA Dr. John. For a great read, check out his autobiography some time. And listen to his music any time. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) June 6, 2019

RIP to Dr. John, who I can’t believe was only 77 — he had such a wizened charm, and seemed ageless from the moment I learned about him (from my dad, of course). This Last Waltz video is one of my favorite live performances ever https://t.co/ZlMGE6j4Cl — Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) June 6, 2019

Dr. John was born Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr. on Nov. 20, 1941. He was born and raised in New Orleans, and was famous for his unique sound. During his career, he won six Grammy Awards. His most recent came in 2013.

He started his career as a session musician in the 1950s, and evolved into a staple in the local music scene as years passed. Dr. John was inspired by his hometown and voodoo. He performed a live show informed by both.

Dr. John’s best known for his hit single, “Right Place, Wrong Time,” which was released in 1973. In addition to his musical credits, Dr. John appeared in The Last Waltz. The film was directed by Martin Scorsese, and was all about the Band’s last show.

The musician was inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame by John Legend in 2011.

No information about funeral arrangements has been released at this time. It’s unclear whether the family intends to hold a private memorial, plan something for fans, or both.