Dr. John, New Orleans Music Legend, Dead at 77

Legendary New Orleans musician Dr. John has died, according to The Wrap. He was 77 years old.

Legendary New Orleans musician Dr. John has died, according to The Wrap. He was 77 years old.

The family of Dr. John, known for combining elements of jazz, R&B and blues music, confirmed his death in a tweet on Thursday. He passed after suffering a heart attack that morning, according to the message.

Following his death, Twitter was flooded with memorials from celebrities and average fans alike. Many shared his work, while others tweeted memories they shared with him.

Dr. John was born Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr. on Nov. 20, 1941. He was born and raised in New Orleans, and was famous for his unique sound. During his career, he won six Grammy Awards. His most recent came in 2013.

He started his career as a session musician in the 1950s, and evolved into a staple in the local music scene as years passed. Dr. John was inspired by his hometown and voodoo. He performed a live show informed by both.

Dr. John’s best known for his hit single, “Right Place, Wrong Time,” which was released in 1973. In addition to his musical credits, Dr. John appeared in The Last Waltz. The film was directed by Martin Scorsese, and was all about the Band’s last show.

The musician was inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame by John Legend in 2011.

No information about funeral arrangements has been released at this time. It’s unclear whether the family intends to hold a private memorial, plan something for fans, or both.

