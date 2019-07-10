Dove Cameron Breaks Silence on ‘Descendants’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce’s Death in Tearful Video

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce suddenly passed away over the weekend after suffering a seizure in his sleep, with his family and friends left in shock at the 20-year-old’s untimely passing.

Boyce’s Descendants co-star Dove Cameron took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share her own tribute, uploading a six-part video in which she explained her initial hesitation to address Boyce’s death on social media.

“I felt really weird about posting about Cameron on social media because I felt really emotional and private and intimate, and social media is the opposite of that,” she said. “And I just couldn’t quite reconcile the two, or make them fit, so I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

Cameron added that after going to therapy on Tuesday she felt ready to share her feelings, telling the camera, “The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks, and I’ve spent them trying to make my thoughts and feelings into words that might communicate about anything I’m feeling.”

The actress then read a letter she had written to Boyce’s family, extending her condolences to them.

“You are all I can think about,” she told them. “My heart aches for you, I’m broken for you. I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage about how you must be feeling.”

Cameron and Boyce starred together in the Disney Channel film franchise Descendants, and the two have known each other for years due to their involvement in the trilogy, which released its latest installment this year.

“Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world. Though I know that’s not unique to me, Cameron was magic — an earth angel,” Cameron said in her video. “Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns.”

The 23-year-old added that she will “never have enough words for the pain I feel and the love and space in my heart that I hold for you.”

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother. You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled but you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this earth,” she concluded. “What a gift you were; you turned the world on its head. We can all only hope to be half of the human that you were and you deserved so much more time. Goodbye to an earth angel. I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you and all the better for knowing you.”

Boyce passed away in his sleep “due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” a family spokesperson told CNN. On Tuesday night, Boyce’s family confirmed that he had epilepsy.

