Doreen Montalvo, Broadway and Television Star, Dead at 56

Broadway and television actress Doreen Montalvo has died at the age of 56. Montalvo, widely known for her performance in the Broadway musical In the Heights, died Saturday afternoon after a sudden ailment, her manager, Steve Maihack, confirmed on social media.

In an Instagram post that featured Montalvo singing, Maihack wrote that "it's been two weeks in which all who love Doreen Montalvo Mann have had the utmost patience and faith, that she would return to us." That statement went on to add that Montalvo's family and friends "are devastated to hear she has left us today." Maihack added, "my heart aches for us all."

In the accompanying caption, Maihack reflected on his working relationship with the star, whom he said it was an "honor and extreme pleasure" to have worked with. Maihack said that "from the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure." Recalling his favorite memory of Montalvo – watching her as "Gloria Fajardo in the OYF tour at the open-air outside KC Starlight theater....belting out ‘Mi Tierra’ to an audience of 8000, with the sun literally setting as if God himself was directing the most PERFECT moment for us all" – Maihack said that this past year "had been such an exciting one for Doreen," who was taking part in multiple productions and was also "making strides in the tv world- which she was a natural at. Doreen could do anything. She was like a winning lotto ticket."

"She was all of ours winning lotto ticket. We will continue to carry her, telling her story and remembering the talent and love she shared with us all. Most importantly the LOVE, as long as there is love," he wrote. "DOREEN, what an absolute blessing to have known you on your incredible human journey. I pray for you and will love and miss you, para siempre. Para Siempre. PARA SIEMPRE."

Along with performing in In the Heights, Montalvo's other stage credits include On Your Feet, Flash Dance The Musical, and Giant. She had been performing in Mrs. Doubtfire, though just three days after its March 9 premiere, according to Entertainment Tonight, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her TV credits include Law & Order, One Life to Live, The Good Wife, Smash, Tracked and Madame Secretary. She is also slated to appear in Jon M. Chu's In The Heights and Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation of West Side Story.

According to Deadline, Montalvo suffered a stroke about a month before her death, though it is unclear if that contributed to her death. She is survived by her husband, fellow stage actor Michael Mann, and her step-children.