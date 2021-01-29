Cicely Tyson, Legendary Broadway Star and Actress, Dead at 96

✖

Emmy and Tony-winning actress Cicely Tyson died on Thursday (Jan. 28)afternoon, Variety reports. She was 96 years old. “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing,” Larry Thompson, her manager said in a statement. “Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”

Born December 19, 1924, in New York, Tyson became a household name after taking on the titular role in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman. She won two Emmys for her performance in the TV movie and went on to score a total of 16 Emmy nominations throughout her career as well as a win for Best Supporting Actress in 1994 for her role in the adaptation of Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All. Five of her Emmy noms came from her turn on ABC's How to Get Away with Murder. She continued to reach higher heights in her career after the TV movie, earning an Oscar nomination in 1973 for her performance in Martin Ritt's drama Sounder and an honorary Oscar in 2018.

Notable credits from her stage career include the 1961 Off-Broadway production of Jean Genet's The Blacks. Tyson was one of the original cast members alongside Roscoe Lee Browne, James Earl Jones, Godfrey Cambridge, and Raymond St. Jacques. Her legendary career led her to work with a number of historic talents. She also starred alongside Diana Sands in the 1963 Broadway production of Tiger, Tiger Burning Bright as well as The Blue Boy in Black with Billy Dee Williams. Tyson won a Tony at 88 years old for her performance in The Trip to Bountiful.

In 1957, she graced the big screen for the first time, landing a small role in the film Twelve Angry Men. From there, she went on to grab larger roles, starting with Sidney Poitier's Odds Against Tomorrow. Poitier would eventually become a great friend to her, giving her advice on occasions. In 1981, she married famous jazz musician Miles Davis. However, the marriage was brief. They divorced in 1988. Tyson is survived by her niece, English actress Cathy Tyson.