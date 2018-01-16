Adult Actress Recalls Trump Invitation: ‘Come Have Fun. Let’s Party’

In the wake of accusations that President Donald Trump paid to cover up an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, a second performer, Alana Evans (who worked under the name Jenna Talia) has confirmed that she was contacted by both Daniels and Trump to a private party.

Appearing with Megyn Kelly on TODAY, Evans recounted the 2006 invitation from Daniels, and then Trump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, initially the phone calls were normal,” Evans said. “‘I’m here,’ ‘Come hang out with us,’ but it was just Stormy calling me.

“I had another young lady with me that wasn’t exactly invited; when Stormy is telling me she is hanging out with Donald — there’s a lot of things that come into play in a situation like that because of who he is — but this was 2006, he wasn’t President; there was nothing in the foreseeable future at that time that look like that was going to be the future and so the calls kept coming,” Evans added.

Kelly pressed for more details of about what the description of the party invitation sounded like, to which Evans described a private, intimate setting that was just Daniels and Trump.

Evans also offered the details that the friend who was with her was inebriated and, likely, not welcomed at the event.

She went on to say that Trump eventually did get on the phone.

“Stormy continued to call, and now that Donald is on the phone, it made it a totally different situation at that point,” she said.

His invitation was simple.

“Come hang out with us. Come have fun. Let’s party,” Evans detailed.

Evans’ claim stem from an event where Trump met Daniels at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in July 2006. Evans said that Daniels and Trump invited her with clear implications about what was going on between them.

Daniels and Trump have been photographed together many times over the years, in places and at events which support the narrative of a secret affair. The White House and the President’s staff have yet to comment on this story.

Micheal Cohen, the long-time lawyer for Mr. Trump has denied the report.

“These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011,” he said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”