‘Desperate Housewives’ Marcia Cross Says Husband’s Cancer and Her Own Linked Through HPV Infection

Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross was diagnosed with anal cancer back in 2017, eight years after her husband, Tom Mahoney, was diagnosed with throat cancer. The situation just seems like a slice of poor luck for the couple, but Cross revealed in an interview with CBS This Morning on Wednesday that both cancers are related, seemingly transferred from Mahoney to Cross through a sexually transmitted infection.

The surprising admission comes as a result of her doctor suspicion about the origins of both their afflictions. The infection specifically refers to human papillomavirus or HPV. Cross’ doctors discovered that both cancers came from the same strain of HPV, typically transferred sexually or through skin-to-skin contact.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both are currently in remission and opening up about their situation, attempting to “destigmatize” anal cancer and spread awareness to prevent others from facing the same issues.

“I was so not thinking anything was wrong because I didn’t have any symptoms, and [my gynecologist] gave me a [routine digital rectum] exam and came around and said, ‘Well, I just want you to know, whatever it is, it’s curable,’” Cross told CBS News according to TooFab. “You’re just like, ‘What? What are you talking about?’”

The term itself isn’t supposed to be as awkward as it seems. It is the proper medical term for that type of cancer and it is nothing to fool around with. But as Cross says, there is that shame that clouds such a revelation.

“I know that there are people who are ashamed. You have cancer. Do you have to then also feel ashamed? Like you did something bad because it took up residence in your anus? I mean, c’mon. Really? There’s enough on your plate,” Cross told CBS News. “You can say, ‘Oh, this is embarrassing, this is uncomfortable,’ but by the time you know it, it’s over. I mean, lots of things in life are not fun, but you can bear it.”

Cross credits her “anal angels” for helping her through her cancer fight. The group of girlfriends supported her throughout and helped her focus on the positive aspects of her battle.

She also credits her checkup as a life saver. Without it, she might not be so positive. One of the big hurdles is getting a vaccine against HPV. Cross told CBS News that she already has plans to get her 12-year-old twin daughter inoculated.

She also wants fans to know she is “feeling great” after undergoing six weeks of radiation and two weeks of chemotherapy.

“I feel back to normal — though, it’s a new normal,” she told CBS News. “I don’t think I’ll ever take it for granted. I’m the girl who goes to the bathroom now, and I go, ‘Yes! It’s great what my body can do!’ I’m so grateful.”